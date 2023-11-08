Struggling FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos have fired Coach Boyd Mulwanda after a string of unconvincing results.

Kansanshi are in relegation with nine points from ten matches played.

The Solwezi outfits are winless at least in their last six matches.

“Kansanshi Dynamos Football Club has parted ways with Head Coach Boyd Mulwanda following a poor run of results since the beginning of the season,” the club announced on Wednesday morning.

The club has promoted Donwell Yobe as interim coach.

“The change has been done in the interest of both parties for future growth and achievements. Effective immediately, First Assistant Coach Donwell Yobe will assume an interim role as Head Coach in charge of the club,” Kansanshi stated.

Mulwanda joined Kansanshi in January 2022.

“The club extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Mulwanda for his invaluable contributions to Kansanshi Dynamos FC during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.”