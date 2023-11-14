Chipolopolo stars have started arriving in the country for this Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Striker Fashion Sakala, winger Lameck Banda and midfielder Rally Bwalya all in for the big match.

The team has regrouped in Ndola.

Zambia coach Avram Grant has called 25-players for the match against the Congo.

Meanwhile, Zambia has more fresh injury concerns with captain Lubambo Musonda, China based striker Evans Kangwa and Zesco United Stars Kelvin Mubanga all reported to be injured.

Injured defender Frankie Musonda, midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu and club-less defender Tandi Mwape are all out of the match.

With the latest injury concerns, Grant is expected to summon some more players to the squad