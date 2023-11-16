The Zambia Police have taken a stern stance against alleged acts of espionage by two notable figures – Raphael Nakachinda and Dr. Fred M’membe. The charges, brought under Section 3 (c) of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia, hinge on their participation in a documentary titled “The Grand Regional Scheme: Its Foreign Powers and Local Elites are Destroying Africa Part One.”

Raphael Nakachinda’s Allegations:

At 43 years old, residing in plot number 1794 in Kafue District, Raphael Nakachinda finds himself at the center of an espionage probe. The police assert that between August 26, 2023, and September 16, 2023, Nakachinda collaborated with others in the creation of a documentary containing contents deemed directly or indirectly useful to a foreign power. The documentary, titled “The Grand Regional Scheme,” is alleged to be prejudicial to the safety or interest of the Republic of Zambia. As a consequence, Nakachinda currently faces detention at Balmoral Police Station.

Dr. Fred M’membe’s Accusations:

Dr. Fred M’membe, a 64-year-old resident of house 7354 on Nangwenya Road in Lusaka, also finds himself entangled in the espionage charges. Similar to Nakachinda, the allegations against Dr. M’membe suggest his involvement in the aforementioned documentary during the same period. The charges claim that he communicated or passed on information, intending it to be directly or indirectly useful to a foreign power. The nature of this information is purportedly prejudicial to the safety or interest of Zambia. Dr. M’membe shares the same fate as Nakachinda, currently remanded in police custody, specifically at Westwood Police Station.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga affirmed these developments, emphasizing the gravity of the charges brought against the two individuals. The arrests have not only captured public attention but have also fueled a sense of anticipation among their supporters and the wider community.

As legal proceedings unfold, the nation awaits further insights into the ramifications of these espionage charges. The cases not only put Nakachinda and Dr. M’membe under scrutiny but also prompt a broader reflection on the boundaries of expression and the potential legal consequences for those who engage in what authorities deem as activities prejudicial to national security.