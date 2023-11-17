In a step towards advancing the nation’s skills development agenda, President Hakainde Hichilema officially commissioned the Sesheke Trades Training Institute in the Sesheke District of Western Province. Recognizing the pivotal role of artisanal skills in driving economic growth, President Hichilema underscored the importance of skills training and called upon the people of Sesheke to cherish and support the newly established institution.

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to free education for all, emphasizing that resources were allocated to complete the Sesheke Trades Training Institute. He expressed the intention to replicate this initiative across the country to accommodate more students and promote widespread access to skill development services.

“With increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), we want all our youths across the country to attain various skills which they can use to better their livelihoods and contribute to the economic growth of this nation,” President Hichilema stated.

Furthermore, President Hichilema directed the Ministry of Technology and Science to expand the courses offered by trade institutions, emphasizing the importance of aligning courses with the labor needs of the districts in which these institutions are established. The move is aimed at ensuring that the skills acquired by the youth are not only comprehensive but also directly applicable to the employment needs of their respective regions.

President Hichilema stressed the government’s ongoing commitment to investing in facilities that enhance education and skills development throughout the country. He clarified that the government aims to provide quality education and skills to all youth without any form of segregation.

During the commissioning ceremony, President Hichilema urged the community to safeguard the infrastructure and equipment of the Sesheke Trades Training Institute, which was completed at a cost exceeding 38 million kwacha.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati lauded the completion of the Sesheke Trades Training Institute as a testament to the government’s determination to bring skills development closer to the people. Meanwhile, Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta expressed the satisfaction of the people in the region with the government’s ongoing efforts to improve their lives.

The Sesheke Trades Training Institute stands as a symbol of Zambia’s commitment to fostering a skilled and empowered workforce, crucial for the nation’s sustainable economic growth.