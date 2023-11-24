Police formally arrested and charged five individuals, including Bowman Lusambo, a prominent figure associated with the Patriotic Front (PF), for the offense of Unlawful Assembly. The charges are in contravention of Section 74 and 75 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
The individuals arrested are Bowman Lusambo, 47, of Chamba Valley in Lusaka; Saidi Chibwana, 52, of Industrial Area in Kabwe; Matthews Changwe, 39, of Kasanda Mine Area in Kabwe; Martin Simfukwe, 44, of Makululu Compound in Kabwe; and Billy Sichamba, 52, of Bwacha in Kabwe. The alleged offense occurred on November 2, 2023, at Kabwe town center along the Great North Road in Kabwe District.
Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga, confirmed the joint arrest and charges, emphasizing the alleged violation of laws pertaining to assembly. All suspects have been released on police bond and are expected to appear in court in the near future.
However, the arrests have triggered a wave of controversy, with political commentator Chilufya Tayali, self-proclaimed “Public Lawyer of the Public Court of Opinions,” expressing skepticism about the Patriotic Fronts reaction to the situation. Tayali questioned whether the previous administration, the PF, would have tolerated a similar scenario during their tenure.
Tayali further urged those in opposition to exercise restraint, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in the country. He cautioned against playing the victim and highlighted the need for responsible political behavior.
“Police Public relations officer have told you, you are not in power, behave yourselves,we need order.” he said.
“Let’s be honest, would PF, when they were in power, allow UPND cadres to just spring up anywhere in support of any of their leaders like what happened to Bowman Lusambo in Kabwe where he had been summoned by police.
Why do you want to play victim when you know better about such politics. Just behave yourselves, you are not in power. We want peace in our Country.What do you expect the police to do when you have outnumbered them as cadres,” Tayli reiterated
To UPND, the PF is the yard stick: the datum line from which all standards must follow. If PF did it, UPND can also lawfully did it. What a new dawn!
This Tayali loudmouth! It should be “Stop making them Victims”
You have targetted all opposition leaders for victimising
Chilufya has been bought. The boys knows a lot. He knows who was gassing the Zambians. What was he doing at Chief Mukuni? Immediately after the visit to the royal palace he has gone pro UPND. Chilufya knows about the Hambote farm saga. Just as much as Nawakwi knows. He has bn paid out keep to keep quiet.
Lets face it whilst the police are not entirely correct
high profile members of any party attract people out of curiosity in the area they visit
they are mindful of this So I put it to you this character Lusambo is just trying to push the boundry for added attraction, and cause more confusion
WHY NOT USE ANY OTHER POLITICAL PARTY AS A REFERENCE RATHER THAN PF? PF is not a better benchmark to say the least. PF had their own string of mistakes.
WE HAVE REALY MISSED MICHEAL SATA, THE FOUNDER OF PF. EVEN WHEN HIS VOTES COULD ” STOLEN ” AND UNFAIRLY LOSEELCTIONS, HE ALWAYS COUNSELED US TO MAINTAIN PEACE AND ORDER . AND SATA HAS NOT BEEN LINKED TO ANY CORRUPT OR THIEVERY ACTIVITY TODATE. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE
the truth of the matter is that sata sas pro poor and therefore never wanted any kind of confusion for he very much realized that confusion in the nation would worsen the suffering of the less privileged citizens. he was honest and kind but not greedy like the hijackers of the pf. mainly greedy crooks , go fo confions,and lawlessness. yes l ve also missed king cobra, a pf wise leader
Political power is temporary. Political parties come and go. What mark is UPND leaving behind for our young ones to emulate. Tit for tat was tried before. It yielded nothing. UPND legacy will be nothing too. Enjoy your time.
This is what happens when political parties abandon their duty of service in pursuit of their own selfish agendas. Zambia will be a seriously broken country because what we are witnessing is disintegration of core purpose by the people in authority. We in Zambia need a moment to reflect at what we are doing to ourselves. It is said that tragedy makes people stronger because of the drive to never return to the past. We have never experienced such in Zambia and perhaps this is what’s making our leaders become so reckless.
He’s not playing victim, he’s a victim. Much as I don’t like Bowman I think the police are going too much overboard in tarnishing the name of the ruling party.
yahaa! arrest them even a thousand times as long as as they continue their deliberate of being lawless. some of us we don’t have money to fly outside the country when confusions become high. but the crooks who want to create confusion have more than they need . Therefore monitor their evil intentions ad arrest them as soon as they evindent they start their evil acts, to protect us
Oh we have not forgotten how others beat up people arguing they beat even for human rights…never mind lifting one former officer by air when they were call boys at a bus station… now they can afford half starved zebras at the their house… never mind them
