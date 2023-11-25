Shepolopolo Zambia deputy coach Florence Mwila has declared the players ready to face Angola in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup qualifier against Angola in Luanda on November 29.

Mwila said that all players are prepared for the away match.

20 players are in campa in the capital Lusaka.

“The team is faring well, it’s a full-house and the preparations are going well with a few days to go before the match and everyone is prepared, they look fit and okay,” Mwila told FAZ Media.

“The team is ready, everyone is putting in their best because they know what is at stake, if it were possible we would have picked everyone but we need to cut some numbers for the required list,” she said.

Captain Barbra Banda, Racheal Kundananji, Racheal Nachula, Prisca Chilufya, Misozi Zulu and Hellen Chanda will join the team directly in Luanda, Angola.

The return leg will be played on December 5 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.