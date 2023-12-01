Zambia Shepolopolo have set up camp in Ndola ahead of next Tuesday’s 2024 Women’s Africa Cup qualifier match against Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The team is back in Zambia after beating Angola 6-0 in the first leg match on Wednesday away in Luanda.

The over winners between Zambia and Angola will qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup to be hosted in Morocco.

Meanwhile, striker Rachael Kundananji has asked fans to rally her team in the return match against the Angolans.