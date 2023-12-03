In a devastating turn of events, rescue operations are underway in Chingola on the Copperbelt, where illegal miners find themselves trapped following the collapse of an open pit mine. The incident has prompted urgent efforts by a collaborative rescue team comprising individuals from Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and the Mines Safety Department.
A ZNBC news crew, on-site yesterday, reported that the rescue team is diligently pumping water from underground pits where the miners are believed to be trapped. Unfortunately, as of 09:30 hours, no miners had been successfully retrieved, leaving an atmosphere of concern and urgency.
Chingola District Commissioner Raphael Chimupi provided an update, stating that the rescue efforts are ongoing, and the situation remains critical.
The incident has garnered the attention of Chingola residents, who are calling on the government to expedite the rescue operations. Their collective concern reflects the gravity of the situation and the impact it has on the community.
In response to the tragedy, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the accident. The President, in a statement, said, “We are saddened to hear about the tragic accident at a makeshift mine site in Chingola that has claimed many lives. Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.”
President Hichilema also extended gratitude to the rescuers and volunteers who are working tirelessly to reach those still trapped in the mine. He acknowledged their bravery and dedication in the face of a challenging rescue mission.
“This incident reinforces our government’s commitment to implementing strict mining safety policies to ensure the well-being of citizens,” President Hichilema emphasized.
The tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with illegal mining activities and underscores the importance of enforcing stringent safety measures.
Too late for the condolences. Do the right thing. Take KCM to task and screw the MSD for neglecting their responsibility. If MSD were under pressure from some monkey in your government this monkey must be charged with mass murder.
The operations were known by KCM and GRZ…
And they keep calling them “illegal Miners”….please they’re human beings first and very poor individuals with families and struggling to put food on their tables…and this is when Politicians promise voters heaven on earth and as soon as realize that they have been dribbled then they have no choice but to risk their lives….and most of the individuals operating illegal mines in Zambia are Chinese and Indians…the individuals trapped were just workers risking their lives for peanuts because HH lied to them
How do you call your own people, the owners of the land “illegal miners” and the foreigners who are taking your resources for free “investors” or harvesters as I like to call them? This tragedy is a reflection of our leaders and their lack of vision. These are your own people who are simply trying to make ends meet but your turn a blind eye in favour of these who will present you with bribes? but Zambia chabe…chalo cha meno.