Zambia, with its strategic location as a land-linked nation and the existence of vital transportation corridors like Lobito, Benguela, and TAZARA, is poised to emerge as a significant food basket for both the region and the continent. This was the focal point of a high-level discussion between President Hakainde Hichilema and His Excellency Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe, the Board Chair of the Pan African NGO, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

During the discussion, President Hichilema commended AGRA’s commitment to investing $100 million in enhancing sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems across seven African countries. The alignment of AGRA’s support with Zambia’s intensified efforts to achieve food security and surplus for export was a central theme of the conversation.

“Ensuring citizens’ food security remains a paramount goal,” emphasized President Hichilema, highlighting the crucial role Zambia can play in contributing to regional and continental food production.

The President acknowledged Zambia’s favorable hydrology, climate, and fertile soils as key assets in realizing the country’s potential as an agricultural powerhouse. Collaborating with AGRA is expected to further enhance Zambia’s capabilities in sustainable agriculture and food production.

In a related development, the Central Corridor Transit Transport Agency Inter State Council of Ministers has agreed to include Zambia in the Central Corridor Agreement. Transport Minister Frank Tayali announced this significant development following an extraordinary meeting in Tanzania.

Minister Tayali stated that Zambia would now focus on internal legal and administrative processes to formalize its accession to the Central Corridor Agreement. These internal processes are anticipated to be completed within the first quarter of the upcoming year.

The Transport Minister emphasized the Zambian government’s commitment to a robust program aimed at creating and transforming transport corridors traversing the nation. Zambia’s engagement with the Central Corridor is expected to result in improvements to transport infrastructure, fostering enhanced connectivity and trade facilitation.

As Zambia positions itself to play a pivotal role in regional food production and transportation, these developments underscore the nation’s commitment to economic growth, sustainability, and collaboration on the African continent. The inclusion in the Central Corridor Agreement is poised to bring about transformative changes to Zambia’s transportation infrastructure, further solidifying its role in regional trade and development.