The government is advising farmers in the northern part of the country to proceed with planting, despite the erratic rains experienced in some areas between November and December. Mpika District Commissioner, David Siame, announced that agriculture experts have assessed the soil conditions in Muchinga, Luapula, and Northern Provinces and found sufficient moisture to support planting.

Mr. Siame emphasized the importance of farmers not hesitating to commence planting, as the northern regions have received some rainfall that is deemed adequate for supporting new plant growth. Speaking after witnessing the fish harvesting activities of the Bulimi Cooperative in Chiponya Village, Mpika District, he conveyed the advice from agricultural experts to the local community.

“We have been told by experts that farmers can start planting. Muchinga, Luapula, and Northern Provinces have experienced some rains which are good enough to support new plants,” stated Mr. Siame, addressing the residents of Chiponya Village.

The announcement comes at a time when some farmers have been hesitant to start planting due to the unpredictable rainfall patterns observed in various parts of the country. The instability in rainfall is being attributed to climate change, a global phenomenon affecting weather patterns.

The government’s advice aims to ensure that farmers make the most of the available moisture to optimize crop yields. Agricultural sustainability is a critical concern, and early planting can be crucial for the success of the upcoming farming season.

As the nation grapples with the effects of climate change, government officials, including District Commissioners like Mr. Siame, are actively engaging with local communities to provide timely information and guidance to farmers. The focus remains on mitigating the impact of changing weather patterns on the agricultural sector, which plays a central role in Zambia’s economy.