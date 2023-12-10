Two additional bodies were recovered by the Search, Rescue, and Recovery Operations Team, bringing the total to seven casualties. Over 30 small-scale miners were believed to have been trapped after a landslide at the open pit mine.

The Minister of Mines, Hon. Paul Kabuswe, made the announcement on Saturday following his visit to the site in Chingola. The challenging rescue operation has been underway since the initial incident occurred.

The Small-Scale Miners Association of Zambia expressed deep concern over the escalating death toll. They assured that, once the operation concludes, they will initiate awareness campaigns and sensitization programs for small-scale miners.

The association urged people not to engage in speculation and misinformation during this difficult time. Instead, they encouraged the public to await official updates from the authorities involved in the rescue operation.

Standing in solidarity with the government, the Small-Scale Miners Association of Zambia is actively contributing to relief efforts. They announced their commitment to supporting the affected families and communities by providing donations and assistance where needed.

The Search, Rescue, and Recovery Operations Team continue their efforts to locate and rescue the remaining trapped miners. The situation remains fluid, and updates will be provided as the operation progresses. The mining community and the nation as a whole are holding their breath, hoping for a swift and successful resolution to this tragic event.