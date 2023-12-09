Leaders Zesco United rallied to force a home draw against city rivals Forest Rangers in the Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

Zesco and Forest settled for a 1-1 draw in this round 15 match of the FAZ Super Division.

Benson Kolala put Forest in front after 28 minutes and Lazarus Kambole’s equaliser only came 16 minutes from full time.

Meanwhile, Zesco have opened a five point lead at the top of the table for at least 24 hours.

Third placed Red Arrows can cut Zesco’s lead to three points with victory over Lusaka City rivals Zanaco away at Sunset Stadium on Sunday.

Zesco have 29 points, while 11th placed Forest have 19 points after 15 matches played.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 15

Nkwazi 0-2 NAPSA Stars

Green Buffaloes 1-1 FC MUZA

ZESCO United 1-1 Forest Rangers

Power Dynamos 0-0 Trident FC

Konkola Blades 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Green Eagles 4-0 Prison Leopards

Kabwe Warriors 0-2 Mutondo Stars

Sunday, 10 December 2023

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Nkana | Nchanga Stadium

ZANACO Vs Red Arrows | Sunset