Former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced his intention to run for PF Party President. “I intend to stand as a candidate for Party President at the Congress,” Dr.Chilufya said. He further refused to endorse Edgar Lungu as current pf president or the UKA Alliance.

Dr. Chitalu Chilufya was appointed as Minister of Health by the President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in September, 2016 a position he served up to 2020 before he then appointed for a brief period as Minister of Agriculture.

Previously he served as the Deputy Minister of Health between 2014 and 2016

Dr. Chitalu is a graduate of the University of Zambia, School of Medicine. Prior to joining politics, he worked at various levels of management in the health sector mostly in the rural areas of Zambia. He is currently the elected Member of Parliament for Mansa Central Constituency since 2013 in the Northern part of Zambia.

In February 2023 the Lusaka magistrate court freed Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and seven others in a case where they were accused of conspiracy to defraud the state in connection with the HoneyBee drugs supply case. The accused were alleged to have conspired to defraud the government out of over US$17 million.

The case had attracted significant attention in Zambia, with many closely following developments and waiting for the outcome. The other accused in the case included former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, former Ministry of Health permanent secretary Caroline Kakulubelwa, and procurement officer Wilson Lungu. The case also involved Honeybee Pharmacy Limited directors Abdurrauf Motala, Zakir Motala, and Imran Lunat, as well as pharmacist Emmanuel Mubanga.

When the matter came up for a trial, the prosecution team made an application to discontinue the matter pursuant to section 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court subsequently discharged all of the accused persons.

The decision to discontinue the case was significant, as it represented a victory for Dr. Chilufya and the others accused. The allegations against them were serious, and the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence was a real concern. The decision to withdraw the charges was welcomed by many, particularly those who have supported Dr. Chilufya.