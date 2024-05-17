The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) has seized and quarantined non-compliant electrical products in Lusaka valued at more than K290, 000.

ZCSA seized electric cables, Adaptors and household electrical appliances such as kettles, plate cookers and toasters among others from Kamwala Trading area, Oasis, Westgate and Levy Malls in Lusaka for not complying with relevant compulsory standards.Of the seized items, non-compliant electrical products valued at K42,090 were withdrawn from the market and will be disposed of soon.

The products were withdrawn from the Market by the Agency during an enforcement exercise, as they posed a risk to public safety.The potential risks posed include personal injury, electric shock, fire and damage to property among others.

Further, items valued at K248, 499.00 were quarantined pending the implementation of corrective measures on affected products as provided for under the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017.

56 plugs, sockets and adaptors did not comply with the required color coding while 121 electric cables were not registered with the Agency, with 1, 442 plugs, sockets and adaptors being non-compliant with the Zambian Standard 558: Plugs and Socket Outlets, Adaptors and Connection Units.

ZCSA warns of stern action against traders who are illegally supplying non-compliant products on the Zambian market. This is because such products pose a risk to public safety. ZCSA will continue conducting enforcement activities in a bid to ensure that only safe products are allowed on the market.

Consumers must buy products from reputable sources and report any suspicious products to the nearest ZCSA office.

ZCSA regulates the manufacture, importation and sale of electrical products covered by the following compulsory standards:

ZS 106: Safety of Household and similar Electrical Appliances-Specification;

ZS 558: Plugs and Socket Outlets, Adaptors and Connection Units

ZS 688: Electric Cables with Extruded Solid Dielectric Insulation for Fixed Installations

(300/500 Votts to 1900/3300 V) Specification.

The Zambian Standards cover specifications and testing methods of the respective products for household,

commercial and light industrial use.

ZCSA, a statutory body under Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, is mandated by the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017, to administer, maintain and enforce compulsory standards for the purpose of public safety, health, consumer and environmental protection.

Issued by: Hatyoka- Acting Manager – Communicatoins And Public Relations

Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency`