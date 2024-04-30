President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the people of Muchinga Province of increased development in the region.

The President said that despite Muchinga not being a stronghold for the ruling party, the new dawn administration will continue embarking on developmental projects in the area.

Speaking during a public meeting held at Mwaba Primary School grounds in Chinsali , President Hichilema stated that the New Dawn administration’s agenda is to deliver development in all parts of the country.

“Everyone will receive a fair share of development because we love you, the people of Muchinga and Zambia at large,” he stressed.

President Hichilema mentioned that through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the Government will ensure the people of Chinsali receive the much-needed development, especially since it is the birthplace of the late first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Meanwhile, Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga commended President Hichilema for achieving a lot of successes within two years of being in office.

Mr Chabinga stated that President Hichilema’s debt restructuring achievement will help boost the economy of the country of which Muchinga Province will also be a beneficiary.

And Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali reaffirmed the Government’s commitment aimed at improving the transport sector through the construction of an airport in Chinsali district.

“Your President saw it prudent to bring an airport here so that you can reduce the long hours that you spend on the Great North Road,” said Mr Tayali.

During a recent visit to Kapasa Makasa University in Chinsali, President Hakainde Hichilema reiterated the importance of hard work as the key to overcoming challenges faced by individuals, families, and the nation as a whole. Addressing students, faculty, and staff, President Hichilema emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to education, describing it as the best investment and equalizer for society.

“In our quest to ensure equity, as government, we will ensure that education continues to be accessed freely because this is the best investment and best equalizer,” stated President Hichilema

Emphasizing the imperative of diligence and perseverance, President Hichilema reiterated, “Work, work, and more work are the only way forward and not tantameni. This is the time to work, and we call on every youth out there to continue working hard and putting in your best in everything you do.”

During the visit, students at Kapasa Makasa University expressed their need for improved social amenities to support their educational pursuits. In response, President Hichilema, accompanied by his wife and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, pledged support from the Hichilema family, announcing the provision of a bus, ambulance, and industrial borehole for the university.

“While this will be implemented, we have also directed responsible government departments to provide more services to the institution and urged them to take advantage of CDF to address some of the issues posing as a challenge to students’ welfare,”

President Hichilema concluded his address by calling on all Zambians to join hands in tackling the nation’s challenges through collective effort and engagement. “This is the time for Zambia to work, and indeed, let’s all get involved and get it solved,” he declared, expressing his confidence in the nation’s ability to overcome obstacles through unity and collaboration.

President Hakainde Hichilema was in Chinsali district to grace the celebrations for the 100th birthday of the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda at Lubwa Mission.