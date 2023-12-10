The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has issued a directive to Airtel Zambia, instructing the telecommunications provider to compensate all subscribers affected by the intermittent network and service outages experienced on Thursday evening. ZICTA further mandated Airtel Zambia to engage with the public, providing assurance of a swift resolution to the network issues.

Hanford Chaaba, the Manager of Corporate Communications at ZICTA, expressed the Authority’s concern over the disruptions to Airtel’s network services. In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Mr. Chaaba announced that Airtel Zambia is expected to compensate affected subscribers in accordance with the approved compensation policy within five days, starting from December 8, 2023.

“The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) is deeply concerned with the recent intermittent network and service outages on the Airtel network,” stated Mr. Chaaba.

He emphasized the Authority’s commitment to ensuring that service providers adhere strictly to quality service guidelines. ZICTA will actively monitor the situation to verify that Airtel Zambia takes necessary measures to prevent future intermittent network and service outages.

Additionally, Mr. Chaaba encouraged the public to continue reporting any issues related to the unavailability and quality of network or service to ZICTA, underlining the importance of user feedback in maintaining industry standards.

In response to the directive, Airtel Zambia has assured subscribers that compensation will be provided for the inconvenience caused by the network disruptions experienced on Thursday evening. The telecom company pledged to address the issues promptly and work towards ensuring a seamless and reliable network experience for its users.