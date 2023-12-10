Jackson Silavwe, President of the Golden Party of Zambia, has raised concerns about the decision by the police to cancel the memorial service for former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube. The service, scheduled to take place in Kabwe, was abruptly halted as a heavy armed battalion of police officers surrounded Ngulube’s residence, citing concerns about public safety.

Silavwe, while speaking on Yours FM in Mufulira, questioned the police’s role in canceling the memorial service on what he deemed as flimsy grounds. He expressed the belief that even in death, Tutwa Ngulube remains a perceived threat to the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.

“Since when did the police become undertakers? They are being unfair to Tutwa’s family. It is the duty of the police to ensure a peaceful procession and not interfere with the family memorial service,” Silavwe stated, criticizing the UPND government and President Hakainde Hichilema for what he perceived as mistreatment of the late Tutwa Ngulube’s family and associates.

Silavwe further suggested that the cancellation might be politically motivated, asserting that President Hichilema does not want opposition gatherings as he perceives them as a threat. He urged the government to treat people with fairness and avoid vindictiveness.

“If the actual funeral was peaceful, what more the memorial service? The real intention here is that President Hichilema does not want us, the opposition, to meet because he feels threatened. If he can mistreat the dead, what about us who are alive?” Silavwe questioned.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson of Information and Publicity for the Patriotic Front, expressed dismay at the cancellation of Tutwa Ngulube’s memorial. He revealed that the family faced immense pressure to cancel the event, citing the confirmed attendance of former President Edgar Lungu as a reason for the decision.

Meanwhile, former President Lungu, addressing the situation in a speech that was intended for the memorial service, called on well-meaning Zambians to defend the constitution and democracy in honor of Tutwa Ngulube’s memory. Lungu condemned what he perceived as attempts by the government to provoke reactions and suppress citizens, pledging that Zambians would resist any attempt to impose dictatorship.

“As I conclude, I say to Tutwa, continue to rest in peace, my dear lawyer and brother. You ran your race with honor, dignity, and integrity,” President Lungu expressed in his speech.