The bodies of the four girls who drowned in an unused gravel pit in Kasama District have been transported to Ndola District for burial.The girls were members of the same family in the Kapoka area of Kasama District aged between 13 and 20 drowned in an old gravel pit filled with rainwater.

Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Lucky Munkondya, said the quartet, were identified as Tricia Kabangoni, 13, Anna Chirwa, 13, Gertrude Kabangoni, 17, and Mapalo Chirwa 20.

Ms. Munkondya disclosed that the four met their fate on Friday 26th April, 2024 around 11:00 hours after failing to swim in a gravel pit filled with water which is located in the Kasama Airport area and a few metres from the victims residence.

The uncle to the deceased, Eugene Chipanta, informed police that his four nieces left home at the material time for swimming at the dam and after being gone for a long time, he followed them, only to find their chitenge materials and foot wear on the sides of the pit. Acting on information from the victims’ uncle, Zambia Police Service officers based at the Kasama Airport rushed to the scene and quickly engaged the Kasama Municipal Council Fire Brigade who swiftly joined in the search.

All the four bodies were on Saturday 27th April, 2024 successfully retrieved and were deposited in the Kasama General Hospital Mortuary.

The girls are expected to be buried in Ndola .

Speaking during the send-off church service in honour of the four girls at the Evangelical Church of Zambia (ECZ) in Kasama today, Northern Province Education Officer Mulambwa Nawa described the deaths of the girls as a great loss to the family and the nation.

Mr Nawa said the Ministry of Education is saddened by the deaths of the girls, who were all pupils at different schools.

He stated that losing four members of the same family at the same time and in such a situation is devastating to the family.

Mr Nawa encouraged the family to be strong and remain united during this difficult time.

He said it was difficult to understand what happened and encouraged the family to leave everything in the hands of God.

Meanwhile, Kasama Mayor Theresa Kolala who attended the farewell service, said it is sad that lives have been lost at such a tender age.

She said this is not easy for the family and has called on God’s strength.

Mrs Kolala also thanked the Government through the Ministry of Local Government for allowing her to mourn with the family until they are buried in Ndola.

Hundreds of mourners from different sections, including pupils and teachers from different schools in Kasama District turned up to pay their last respects to the departed girls.