In in meeting held yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema engaged with their Royal Highnesses from North Western Province in Solwezi District. The meeting, marked by pivotal discussions, centered around the pressing need for infrastructure development in the province, including the establishment of a university, road construction, and advancements in the mining sector.

During the deliberations, crucial submissions were made, emphasizing the imperative nature of infrastructure development in North Western Province. Notably, President Hichilema expressed elation over the strong endorsement received from traditional leaders for the government’s initiatives, spanning from anti-corruption efforts to the provision of free education and equitable employment opportunities for public workers nationwide.

In a bid to foster equity and access to higher education, President Hichilema reiterated the commitment of the UPND government to construct functional universities in provinces currently devoid of such institutions, including North Western, Western, Southern, Eastern, Luapula, and Northern Provinces.



Moreover, addressing the pressing issue of mineral exploitation, the President pledged to open more mines in North Western Province, with a primary focus on benefiting the local populace and the broader community.

On the matter of delimitation and the necessity for increased constituencies, President Hichilema assured continuous efforts, acknowledging the vastness of certain constituencies. He emphasized the government’s dedication to amending laws to facilitate the delimitation process, underscoring Zambia’s commitment to upholding its constitutional democracy.

Highlighting the rich mineral wealth of North Western Province, President Hichilema acknowledged the historical challenges faced by its residents in reaping the benefits of these resources. He affirmed the government’s steadfast commitment to reversing this trend and ensuring equitable distribution of wealth and opportunities.

President Hichilema expressed gratitude to their Royal Highnesses for their invaluable counsel and contributions, emphasizing the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in addressing the nation’s challenges.