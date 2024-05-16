Thursday, May 16, 2024
Southern Minister Concerned With Shortage OF ZNS Mealie Meal

Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa is concerned with the continued shortages of Zambia National Service [ZNS] branded mealie meal in Choma district which has resulted in persistent queues by the people seeking to purchase the commodity.

Mr Nanjuwa who visited Choma Milling plant, a company that had entered into a partnership with government to produce the ZNS branded maize wondered why the institution was failing to meet the demand despite government ensuring constant supply of maize from the Food Reserve Agency.

Mr Nanjuwa also raised concern with the milling company’s continued supply of mealie meal to individuals who had not received clearance from the district administration.

He has since assured the public of government intervention into the matter to ensure sustained supply of mealie meal to meet the growing demand.

