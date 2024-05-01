Is it possible that parental influence in safeguarding the matrimonial function of society is overrated? Here are my thoughts from experience and observations in society

Divorce rates continue to rise in contemporary society, with various factors contributing to the dissolution of marriages. Among these factors, the role of parents as spectators, knowingly or unknowingly, encouraging divorce cannot be overlooked. In today’s world, parental influence on marital decisions and values is significant, often shaping the perceptions and behaviors of their adult children. However, instead of fostering stability and commitment, some parents inadvertently contribute to the breakdown of marriages by promoting a culture of divorce.

One of the primary reasons for the parental encouragement of divorce stems from a lack of respect for traditional marital values. In many societies, the sanctity of marriage and the commitment to staying together through thick and thin have been eroded over time. Parents, who themselves may have experienced failed marriages or have been influenced by societal norms, may subconsciously convey the message that divorce is an acceptable solution to marital problems. Consequently, their adult children may internalize this belief and opt for divorce rather than working through difficulties in their relationships.

Moreover, the prevalence of promiscuity in modern society further exacerbates the issue. As societal norms regarding premarital relationships and extramarital affairs have shifted, parents may inadvertently endorse a more casual approach to relationships, including marriage. By failing to emphasize the importance of commitment and fidelity, parents contribute to a culture where divorce is seen as a viable option when the initial spark of romance fades or challenges arise in the relationship.

Additionally, moral degradation plays a significant role in shaping parental attitudes towards divorce. With changing societal values and the blurring of lines between right and wrong, some parents may struggle to provide their children with a moral compass regarding marriage and relationships. As a result, the concept of marital vows ’till death do us part’ may hold little significance for couples facing difficulties in their marriages. Instead, parents may rationalize divorce as a means to pursue personal happiness, regardless of the impact on family dynamics or long-term consequences.

Furthermore, the dynamics of modern family structures contribute to parental encouragement of divorce. In families where divorce is commonplace or where parents themselves have experienced multiple divorces, children may grow up with a skewed perception of marriage as an impermanent institution. Consequently, when faced with marital challenges of their own, adult children may turn to divorce as a familiar and acceptable solution, mirroring the behavior they observed in their parents.

Addressing the issue of parental encouragement of divorce requires a multifaceted approach. Firstly, there is a need for greater emphasis on the importance of marital values and commitment within families and communities. Parents must lead by example, demonstrating resilience and perseverance in their own marriages, even in the face of challenges. By instilling a strong foundation of mutual respect, communication, and compromise, parents can empower their children to navigate difficulties in their relationships without resorting to divorce.

Additionally, education and awareness programs aimed at both parents and young adults can help dispel myths surrounding divorce and promote healthier attitudes towards marriage. By providing resources and support for couples facing challenges in their relationships, society can work towards reducing the prevalence of divorce and fostering stronger, more resilient families.

In conclusion, the spectator role of parents in encouraging divorce in society is a complex issue influenced by various factors, including shifting societal norms, moral degradation, and family dynamics. By recognizing the impact of parental attitudes and behaviors on marital decisions, we can work towards promoting a culture of commitment, resilience, and mutual respect within marriages, ultimately strengthening the fabric of society.

By Chaliafya katungula

Advocate general