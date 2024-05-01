President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Solwezi, North Western Province, to mark this year’s national Labour Day celebrations. The event, held under the theme “Building Resilience: Workers at the Heart of Zambia’s Economic Recovery,” highlights the critical role of workers in the nation’s journey towards economic revitalization.

Labour Day serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions made by workers across various sectors, driving Zambia’s economic engine forward.

“Happy Labour Day to you, all our hard-working workers,” remarked President Hichilema, acknowledging the tireless efforts of individuals shaping the socio-economic landscape of the nation.

In his address to the nation, President Hichilema highlighted the significance of workers as the cornerstone of Zambia’s economic prosperity. He reiterated his administration’s unwavering dedication to implementing policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing labour rights, promoting job creation, and fostering inclusive growth.

“Ba Solwezi mabanga! Bukiji! Bukiji!” exclaimed President Hichilema, rallying support and camaraderie among the residents of Solwezi as they join the nation in celebrating Labour Day.

The commemoration in Solwezi serves as a platform for reflection, celebration, and renewal, as Zambia charts a path towards an inclusive and resilient economy.