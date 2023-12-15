The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set January 23, 2024 as the date for the two Ward By-Elections in Mayembe Ward in Shiwangandu District and Kapamba Ward in Mpika District.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said that the two by-elections in Mayembe and Kapamba Wards in Muchinga Province follows the resignations of the Patriotic Front Councillors in the two wards.

Mr. Hosea Chitemboi, who served as Mayembe Ward Councillor resigned on October 1, 2023 while Kellis Kalima resigned as Kapamba Ward Councillor on November 14, 2023.

The two Patriotic Front Party Councillors resigned their elective civic positions to pursue personal endeavours.

Ms. Luhanga further disclosed that the nominations for the two by-elections will be conducted on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.She added that all aspiring candidates in these by-elections will be required to pay stipulated non-refundable nomination fees.

Ms. Luhanga said Male aspiring candidates wishing to contest will pay a sum of K600 while female candidates will pay K500 while persons with disabilities will pay K500.

The Campaign period will commence on Thursday, December 21, 2023 and will end at 18:00 hours on Monday, January 22, 2024.