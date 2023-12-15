Zimbabwean’s top side Highlanders Football Club have re-appointed Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu as head coach.

Highlanders have announced in a media statement that they are pleased to re-unite with Kaindu.

Kaindu previously played for the Highlanders in 1997 before coaching the team between 2012 and 2014.

“Highlanders Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as the new head coach for the club’s first team,” the club said.

“The entire management at the club would like to extend a warm welcome to Kaindu and wish him all the best as he opens yet another chapter with Highlanders Football Club,” Highlanders stated.

In Zambia, Kaindu has coached Power Dynamos, Zanaco and Nkana.