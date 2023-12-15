Levy Ngoma, Political Advisor to President Hakainde Hichilema, has criticized the establishment of the Umodzi Kumawa WhatsApp group, claiming it promotes tribalism. Ngoma strongly condemned tribal affiliations, emphasizing their adverse impact on national unity. The remarks were made during a press briefing convened by politicians from the Eastern Province to address concerns surrounding the Umodzi Kumawa WhatsApp group.
Moses Moyo, Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Luangeni Member of Parliament, echoed Ngoma’s sentiments, urging Zambians to refrain from tribal politics. Moyo emphasized the equal standing of all tribes, emphasizing that no single tribe should be considered superior to another.
Mike Mposha, Minister of Water, Development, and Sanitation, called on the Umodzi Kumawa WhatsApp group to clarify its agenda to avoid misrepresentation as a political entity. Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri urged residents to support President Hichilema, highlighting his commitment to developmental projects across all provinces.
At the same gathering, Retired Colonel Bizyayo Nkunika, Former Zambia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, emphasized the need to avoid sectarian approaches to national issues. Other parliamentarians, including Menyani Zulu, Misheck Nyambose, and Davison Mung’andu, also shared their perspectives on the matter.
In response to the criticism, Umodzi Kumawa clarified that it is a developmental group in the Eastern Province, aiming to unite the region’s five tribes for investment and developmental purposes. The forum seeks to foster collaboration among people with diverse tribal backgrounds to advance the province’s development.
The organizers emphasized that Umodzi Kumawa is not a tribal group but a unified front for the province’s developmental advancement. Similar initiatives exist in other provinces, such as the North-western Development Board in the North-western province. The group’s goal is to unite the people of the Eastern Province for common developmental causes, transcending tribal boundaries.
The forum denounced attempts to label it as tribal, asserting that such claims were politically motivated and aimed at personal gain. Umodzi Kumawa emphasized its commitment to unity and progress, urging the public not to be misled by those seeking to exploit the situation for personal and political ends.
Sensio Banda, Former Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency in the Eastern Province, concluded the briefing by affirming the determination of the people in the Eastern Province to unite and work towards progress and prosperity.
Lusaka, Zambia – December 21, 2023
There’s nothing wrong with the group. Leave them alone. Ngoma is against it because it may upset his applecart.
Ngoma and Mposha nobody is forcing you to join the group so continue eating from your current dish.
@ Deja Vu, when Easterners united against Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, they used the slogan Umozi Kum’awa. They used to unanimously walk out of Parliament whenever Kapwepwe as Vice President walked in until he resigned. KK succumbed to their pressure and appointed their tribesman Reuben Chitandika Kamanga in his place. If that’s what they want to revive then there’s everything wrong about it. If they genuinely want to advocate for development, it’s better they find another name as Umozi Kum’awa is dented, just like Wako ni wako.
Why are these politicians so scared to legislate against tribalism? pass a bill in parliament which will make it against the law to discriminate on tribal lines. This will put these scaremongers out of business once and for all. We have built a wonderful nation but all this will be in vain if we keep a blind eye on this looming time b0mb.
If is for people resident in Eastern province inclusive of other tribes from other provinces resident in Eastern province, it is okay. But let us wait for them to set objectives, then we can judge. It would be too soon to judge them harshly when maybe they mean well and there is no tribal inclinations. I also doubt there are a tribal political grouping because no one ethnic region can win politically on their own, and they are sharp brains, they know this fact, so let us give them space for now
Tribalism is there. We should not bury our heads in the sand like proverbial ostrich. Look at appointments in parastatals. It is only one group that is enjoying the national cake. Easterners and Northerners have been marginalized. It is high time they were also recognized as components in national building. Why should such a big issue be pushed under the carpet in the name of appeasing tribalists? Tribalists are very defensive when such an item is thrown in their faces. Zambia is for all of us.
He who justifies the wicked and he who condemns the righteous
Both of them are an abomination to the Lord. Proverbs 17:15
The question to ask is what has motivated the people to come up with this initiative? We seem to be rushing to dealing with symptoms (condemning the group) rather than focusing on the root cause People who think they are more clever than others should not think everyone else is dull and doesn’t think. People can see for themselves what is going on. Who can’t see and tell what actions amount injustices and those that do not? The Mulungushigate Scandal will have far reaching consequences than one can think or imagine. Some people may think they are wining until the end comes (He who laughs last, laughs the longest). Some people are putting their careers in jeopardy, walking into a ditch with both eyes open.