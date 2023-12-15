President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that he is prepared to assent to the Access to Information (ATI) Bill following its approval by Parliament on Tuesday. The President emphasized the government’s commitment to the bill and highlighted additional legal reforms, including the removal of the death penalty and criminal defamation of the President, as part of efforts to enhance democracy in the country.

The announcement came during a meeting with the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) team, currently in Zambia for its second targeted peer review and the official launch of the review. President Hichilema expressed gratitude for Zambia being one of the first African countries to request a second targeted review, showcasing its dedication to improving governance.

During the meeting, the President urged Zambians to exercise their rights and freedoms responsibly, emphasizing the need to avoid abuse that could infringe on others’ rights and freedoms. President Hichilema welcomed the APRM team and shared his views on the importance of Africa adding value to its exports, challenging the narrative that the continent is merely a hub for raw materials.

President Hichilema highlighted that this perception has negatively impacted Africa’s access to services such as affordable capital. The APRM is conducting a review that covers Democratic and Political Governance, Economic Governance and Management, Corporate Governance, Broad-Based Socio-Economic Development, and State Resilience to Shocks and Disasters.

Delegation leader of the APRM, Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, commended Zambia’s political will and commitment to achieving good governance. She acknowledged the strides made by Zambia in implementing peer values, citing the observed peace and security in the country. Mutende applauded the government for its dedication to improving female representation in national leadership.

The APRM is a self-monitoring instrument voluntarily acceded to by members of the African Union, reviewing governance aspects such as democratic and political governance, economic governance and management, broad-based socio-economic development, corporate governance, and state resilience to shocks and disasters. Zambia joined the APRM in 2006 and underwent its first review in 2013. The government will share the report resulting from the current review upon its completion.