The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has taken former Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon. Richard Sakala Musukwa, into custody on charges of possessing properties believed to be proceeds of crime. Mr. Musukwa appeared for questioning at DEC offices earlier today, leading to his arrest.

The arrest follows seven hours of questioning during which the DEC gathered information related to the alleged possession of properties linked to illicit gains. A few months ago, the DEC seized Musukwa’s house, flats, and vehicles, which he had acquired during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, and Cabinet Minister. Musukwa has challenged the asset seizure in the Lusaka High Court.

Given Lubinda, Vice President of the Patriotic Front (PF) Faction, expressed regret over Musukwa’s arrest and spoke to journalists after the former minister was released on bond. Lubinda, along with other PF leaders, offered solidarity to Musukwa during this challenging time.

In response to the arrest, Emmanuel Mwamba, a member of the PF Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity, raised concerns about the motives behind such actions. Mwamba suggested that these arrests could be attempts to undermine opposition parties in Zambia and pave the way for a one-party state.

Musukwa, represented by Hon. Makebi Zulu and Mr. Jonas Zulu of Makebi Zulu Advocates, now faces legal proceedings regarding the possession of assets suspected to be linked to criminal activities.