The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has taken former Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon. Richard Sakala Musukwa, into custody on charges of possessing properties believed to be proceeds of crime. Mr. Musukwa appeared for questioning at DEC offices earlier today, leading to his arrest.
The arrest follows seven hours of questioning during which the DEC gathered information related to the alleged possession of properties linked to illicit gains. A few months ago, the DEC seized Musukwa’s house, flats, and vehicles, which he had acquired during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, and Cabinet Minister. Musukwa has challenged the asset seizure in the Lusaka High Court.
Given Lubinda, Vice President of the Patriotic Front (PF) Faction, expressed regret over Musukwa’s arrest and spoke to journalists after the former minister was released on bond. Lubinda, along with other PF leaders, offered solidarity to Musukwa during this challenging time.
In response to the arrest, Emmanuel Mwamba, a member of the PF Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity, raised concerns about the motives behind such actions. Mwamba suggested that these arrests could be attempts to undermine opposition parties in Zambia and pave the way for a one-party state.
Musukwa, represented by Hon. Makebi Zulu and Mr. Jonas Zulu of Makebi Zulu Advocates, now faces legal proceedings regarding the possession of assets suspected to be linked to criminal activities.
Greed doesn’t get you anywhere. It used to cost about K3,000 to get a license from ZAWA to hunt or capture the big cats but these guys were charging Yankees US$80,000 to shoot with a rifle any of them! Instead of paying to ZAWA, these people began to capture animals from Kafue and Luangwa national parks free of charge! The person that used to issue those letters is still at large and safe because he’s quiet. DEC will only see this crime once he criticizes HH. The UPND is just wasting our time because they are also crooks
Any corrupt individual must brought to book whether current or past regime and pay back whatever they stole. Equally if UPND is shielding some corruption they too will be out of power at some point and they will have to be followed the same way, we cannot continue tolerating the evil of corruption in our beautiful mother Zambia. Politicians must learn and desist from misusing and abusing our resources in the name of “ubomba mwibala alya mwibala”.
