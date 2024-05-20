We’ve no doubt President Hichilema means we’ll for our beloved nation; he’s always burning candles during the night in his quest to find ways and means of making good of what he had promised our people during the run up to the 2021 general elections. However, it seems there may be a few ministers who may not be firing on all the four cylinders to help the President actualise his promises. They’re either sleeping on duty or have lost the steam.

According to our humble understanding, the role of a minister is to help the President meet the aspirations of our people by helping him fulfill his campaign promises. One of the solemn promises the President made to the nation was to bring to an end all the unnecessary road blocks across the country. This was of course, received well by the general members of the public……the people loved it!

Once the UPND formed government, the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security informed the nation that moving forward, check-points have been outlawed unless otherwise the fixed ones, for security reasons. This was received with glee and ululation by the general public.

For a while, the ‘notorious’ men and women in the white caps disappeared from our roads. Everything seemed back to normal…….traffic moved seamlessly, there was little or no congestion on our roads, motorists were no longer being inconvenienced anyhow….Sanity had indeed been restored back on our roads. And then boom! Cops were back on the road in full throttle……doing what they know best; extracting bribes from the unsuspecting motorists.

One senior citizen, Kevin Soper couldn’t have put it better than the following, “Zambia Police is de-campaigning UPND by mounting snap check-points on the road, and collecting bribes…….driving anywhere is now demoralising; it’s a nightmare as you are made to wait on the road for long hours on end.’

He bemoans that the Police now have a tendency of jumping out from behind trees , bushes, and billboards at traffic lights, round abouts, humps to ambush the motorists. Soper further emphasises that the public has no issues with permanent security road blocks or speed traps, but ambushing motorists to extract bribes is total harrassment and criminal!

We now come to the issue of following Catholic priests, unnecessarily. It’s obviously common knowledge some Catholic priests have never taken a liking of UPND since inception for obvious reasons. They’d utilise every opportunity to decampaign the party whenever it suits them. In other words, the police are not doing the President a favour by ‘bursting’ the meetings that Lungu is having with these Catholic priests. Allow Lungu to continue having his consultative or strategic meetings with the priests; they are an exercise in futility. And God will judge them!

Those days whereby the clergy or traditional leaders would “dictate” to our people how they should cast their votes are long gone! Look at what transpired during the last elections……some pastors and priests literally turned the pulpits into campaign platforms and openly decampaigned the opposition UPND then, urging congregants to give their votes to the brutal PF regime. Did they have their way? The electorate, particularly the youth turned up in numbers and voted otherwise!

Some traditional leaders equally reduced themselves to cadres by absconding from their palaces to make forays into the villages and ‘order’ their subjects to vote for an extension of caderism, corruption, plunder and theft of national resources, tribalism and nepotism, gassing, unemployment! Did the electorate hearken them? Zero! They used their God given brains to do the right thing. In this age and era, there’s no priest, chief or celebrity who is going to teach our people how to vote as if they are children; they’d rather make the right decision using their God given brains!

Ba Jack Mwimbu, we’ve always had high confidence in you. Set your bearings right Sir!

In our next offering, we talk about the Minister of Agriculture. Hon. Mutolo Phiri, what does your job entail, to eat or ensure that our citizens are eating?

Anyway, until next time!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst