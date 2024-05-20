The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) is urging consumers to stop consuming unregulated beverages whose safety has not been ascertained. Consumers should contribute to safeguarding their health by only consuming regulated drinks available on the market.

This comes in the wake of reports of deaths in Southern Province last week where some people consumed suspected homemade beer called Chijabi allegedly made using methylated spirit, tablets, and shoe polish, among others.

Consumption of a product containing methylated spirit can cause damage to many body organs such as kidneys, heart, and eyes. This can cause unconsciousness and death, while consumption of shoe polish may cause belly ache, diarrhea, and difficulties in breathing.

ZCSA has taken a keen interest in the matter and is currently collaborating with other state institutions to investigate this case. The Agency will issue a comprehensive statement in due course after gathering sufficient information on the matter.

ZCSA is further appealing to the public to report to the nearest office any individual or firms involved in the illegal production and supply of beverages on the market. The Agency will intensify enforcement and public education activities on illegal production and sale of beverages in a quest to enhance the safety of consumers.

Beverages which are not approved by ZCSA and other relevant authorities may be unsafe for human consumption. ZCSA regulates beverages such as Opaque Beer, Clear Beer, Potable Spirits, and Fruit Flavored Drinks in a quest to protect the health and safety of consumers.

It is mandatory for all manufacturers, importers, and traders of the said beverages to obtain authority from the Agency for them to supply the products on the market as provided for under the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017.

ZCSA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, is mandated by the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017 to administer, maintain, and enforce compulsory standards for the purpose of public safety, health, consumer, and environmental protection.

Issued by: Original Copy Signed

Brian Hatyoka | Acting Manager – Communications and Public Relations

Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency