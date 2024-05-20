Monday, May 20, 2024
Government To Construct Over 50 Houses For The Aged

By Chief Editor
File picture:78 year old Mary Kapeleketa of Kazungula District with her great grand-children. She is one of the beneficiaries for the government social cash transfer scheme

Government is earmarked to construct over 50 houses for the old aged vulnerable citizens under the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme.

Ministry of Infrastructure Housing and Urban Development Principal Housing Development Officer David Thomson said the Ministry in collaboration with the Department of Community Development is working on a project to construct 50 houses for the old aged citizens under SCT programme.

Mr Thomson disclosed that the pilot project will be implemented in Kasempa, Kalumbila, Zambezi and Ikelengi districts.
He said with the help of Community Development, the aged household beneficiaries have been identified and construction will commence soon.

He added that the households will have proper hygiene and sanitation services and electricity will be installed.
“As a Ministry, our goal is to ensure we put up decent accommodation for the old aged vulnerable citizens to improve their stay. We will be piloting this project in four districts of North Western Province and these include Kalumbila 10, Kasempa 15, Zambezi 12 and Ikelengi 13,” Mr. Thomson said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Information Management Officer Linda Hagwanama said the project has been piloted in other provinces such as Eastern, Southern, Copperbelt, Western and now North Western Province.

Ms Hagwanama said the project demonstrates the new dawn administration’s vision of equitable distribution of resources to ensure fairness and justice within society.

She said government remains committed to improving the livelihood of the vulnerable citizens through various interventions such as the social safety nets and the construction of habitable accommodation for the old aged beneficiaries.

The initiative is aimed at providing decent and habitable accommodation that will improve their living conditions.

