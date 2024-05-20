Former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu has accused the UPND in Lusaka of mobilising UPND thugs to attack the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Philips Congregation in Kanyama if he appeared at the Church.

This is allegedly after the ruling party learnt that Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was invited to grace the occassion as Guest of Honour. The United Church of Zambia, St. Philips Congregation under St. Paul’s

Consistory located in Kanyama Constituency, was hosting a program called “Official Opening of the Church”.

This event comes once in the life of the Congregation hence, its significance.

The Patriotic Front surveillance at the Church allegedly found UPND thugs being offloaded from 3 mini-buses that were preparing to waylay the motor vehicle convoy of the former President.

But Lungu says he received reports about the plot to cause confusion at the Church and chose to attend the Church Service that was being held at the Dunamis Christian Centre.

President Lungu quoted the scriptures; “Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” So be wise, act like a serpent but be as innocent as a dove-Mathew 10;16

Lungu has also called for early elections owing to the deep suffering the people are going through.