In a concerning development, Lusaka has reported 43 new cases of cholera along with one fatality, according to the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo. The rising number of cases has prompted swift action from the government, which has allocated K2.9 million to implement urgent interventions and address the escalating health crisis.

Minister Masebo emphasized the importance of curbing the disease’s spread to prevent a further surge in cases. The allocated funds are expected to support not only medical interventions but also aid caregivers and patients within health facilities.

To reinforce public health practices and awareness, the Ministry of Health plans to engage an additional 120 community health volunteers. These volunteers will be instrumental in conducting door-to-door sensitization campaigns to alter public mindsets and encourage adherence to health guidelines that can help prevent the further transmission of cholera.

During an official visit to the Cholera Treatment Centre at Matero Level One Hospital in Lusaka, Minister Masebo, accompanied by Permanent Secretary Christopher Simoonga and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu, expressed concern over the flooding of the treatment center due to heavy rainfall. The minister assured the public that all staff on leave from cholera treatment centers have been recalled to ensure sufficient manpower for the ongoing efforts.

Permanent Secretary Hamaundu directed local councils across the country to prioritize cleanliness in their jurisdictions. He urged local authorities to maintain cleanliness in markets and other public spaces, emphasizing the crucial role of clean drainages. The public received a similar call to action, urging citizens to avoid littering in drainages and refrain from selling food in public areas to mitigate contamination risks.

As the government intensifies its efforts to combat the cholera outbreak, collaboration between health authorities, local government, and the public becomes paramount in minimizing the impact of the disease on the community.