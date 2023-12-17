Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima has called for an inquiry into how Title Deeds to land in some villages in Njolwe area of Senior Chieftaness Nkomeshya Mukamambo II’s Chiefdom were issued over the past few years.

Mr. Muchima says the inquiry will enable both Ministry of Lands and the Busoli Royal Establishment to determine whether the title deeds to the pieces of traditional land in question were issued through the right procedure or not.

Mr. Muchima was speaking when he addressed residents in Njolwe area of Chongwe District who have been displaced from their farming fields by some individuals claiming ownership over the land.

He stated that the residents can proceed with their farming activities in their fields as the land disputes in the area are being resolved.

He also called on Chongwe Municipal Council to conduct a social survey of Njolwe Ward to take stock of land in the area adding that this will help the Ministry of Lands to find out how land conversions were carried out.

Mr. Muchima implored the residents to ensure they verify the authenticity of land titles that are presented to them by individuals who do not reside in the area.

He further said government remains committed to ensuring traditional land is secured for the benefit of citizens that have settled in such areas.

Meanwhile, Chongwe Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo wondered how title deeds were issued to individuals claiming ownership over the said pieces of land as it has always been and still remains customary land.

“The other challenge is that our headmen and women have shown weakness because some of them are selling land which is disadvantaging the local indigenous people here. I have always cautioned headmen and headwomen from selling traditional land using the Chieftaness’ name without following the right procedure,” she said.

And Headman Muzembela of Muzembela Village commended for government intervening in the matter.

Headman Muzembela said he is hopeful that government will find a lasting solution to the land disputes in the area.

He assured that the residents will work with government to ensure the matter is adequately addressed.