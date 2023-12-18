Vice President Mutale Nalumango wrapped up her official visit to Geneva, Switzerland, following engagements at two significant United Nations (UN) high-level events focusing on human rights and refugee protection.

The Human Rights 75 High-Level Event coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN. Vice President Nalumango was part of a distinguished group of leaders attending the global human rights event. During the conference, she, along with other leaders, made commitments to support the protection of human rights and individual freedoms in their respective countries.

In her address to the conference delegates, Vice President Nalumango reiterated Zambia’s commitment to aligning its laws with the nation’s aspirations for enhanced protection of human rights.

While in Switzerland, the Vice President engaged in closed-door bilateral discussions with key figures from various international organizations. Among the notable discussions were meetings with the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Special Representative to the UN Secretary-General, Mami Mizutori, and the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dr. Tanaka Akihiko.

In an interview with ZANIS, Vice President Nalumango revealed that the bilateral talks with cooperating partners focused on strengthening cooperation across various programs in Zambia.

During her stay in Geneva, Vice President Nalumango met with UN High Commissioners for Human Rights and Refugees, Volker Turk and Filippo Grandi, respectively.

The closing highlight of her Geneva schedule featured Vice President Nalumango as a keynote speaker at the Second Global Forum on Refugees. She shared the stage with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the forum via satellite, and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Zambia received praise during the global gathering for its robust refugee integration program, emphasizing inclusive development in refugee settlements to ensure shared amenities with host communities. Vice President Nalumango’s participation underscored Zambia’s commitment to global cooperation and its proactive role in addressing human rights and refugee protection.