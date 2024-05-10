Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa Highlighted Roadmap for Access to Information Law, Corruption Fight, Economic Challenges, and ZESCO Load-Shedding Concerns

In a recent media engagement led by Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, several crucial topics were addressed, providing insights into the government’s plans and responses to various challenges facing Zambia.

Access to Information Law:

One of the key announcements made during the engagement was the forthcoming roadmap for the actualization of the Access to Information (ATI) law. The government aims to provide clarity and transparency regarding the implementation of this important legislation, which enhances citizens’ right to access information.

Fight Against Corruption:

Minister Mweetwa emphasized the government’s commitment to combatting corruption through an asset recovery approach. He highlighted that while convictions and sentences are important, recovering assets lost to corruption is equally crucial. The government aims to address citizens’ concerns about the slow pace of corruption-related cases, striving for expeditious resolution.

Response to Allegations Against President Hichilema’s Cabinet:

The Minister addressed accusations labeling President Hakainde Hichilema’s cabinet as the worst in Zambia’s history, dismissing them as unsubstantiated and damaging to the country’s reputation. He highlighted the government’s efforts in addressing economic challenges inherited from previous administrations and projected improvements in key sectors such as mining.

ZESCO Load-Shedding Concerns:

Concerns over ZESCO’s plan to increase load-shedding hours were addressed, with the government attributing the decision to decreasing water flows in the Zambezi River. Minister Mweetwa underscored the government’s commitment to exploring all viable options to ensure a stable and reliable power supply despite challenges.

Call for Re-introduction of Energy Subsidies:

Regarding the re-introduction of energy subsidies to mitigate the escalating cost of living, the government clarified that the recent upward revision of petroleum pump prices was not done in consultation with them. However, measures and projects will be announced to address the power shortage, and the removal of key figures from the Energy Regulation Board should not be politicized.

Overall, Minister Mweetwa’s engagement with the media provided valuable insights into the government’s stance and actions on key issues affecting Zambia, demonstrating a commitment to transparency, accountability, and addressing citizen concerns.