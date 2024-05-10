Upon his return from Nairobi, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed gratitude to His Excellency, President William Ruto of Kenya, for the invitation to the high-level mediation summit for South Sudan held at the county’s State House. During his address at the summit, President Hichilema emphasized the critical need for peace and stability in South Sudan, stressing that instability in any part of Africa affects the entire continent.

“Instability anywhere is instability everywhere,” stated President Hichilema, highlighting the importance of prioritizing peace over conflict. He called upon President Salva Kiir and the opposition in South Sudan to prioritize the interests of the South Sudanese people and work towards sustainable peace.

President Hichilema also underscored the significance of intra-African trade, emphasizing the need for African nations to focus on exporting goods and services to each other rather than being embroiled in internal conflicts. He asserted that a peaceful and united Africa is essential for development, urging for concerted efforts towards peace and security in South Sudan to facilitate national development.

The summit, attended by regional leaders and stakeholders, served as a platform for dialogue and mediation efforts aimed at resolving the longstanding conflict in South Sudan and fostering peace and stability in the region.