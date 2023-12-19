Lusaka Magistrate, Mwandu Sakala has rescheduled date for judgment to February 15,2024 in a matter where former Presidential Aid Amos Chanda is facing three counts of using insulting language and obstruction.

In this case, Mr. Chanda is jointly charged with his wife Mable Chanda and sister-in-law Ruth Nakaundi.

When the matter came up today for judgement, only Mr. Chanda was present while his wife and his sister in-law were absent making the Public prosecutor to suggest that the matter to be mentioned and set judgment to a later date when all the accused persons are present before court.

Details of the matter are that in count one, it is alleged that on October 27, 2021, Mr. Chanda in Lusaka used vulgar language on officers from Anti-Corruption Commission ( ACC) , Friday Tembo, William Chilufya and Christopher Siwakwi in due execution of their duty in order to provoke and cause them to break the peace or commit an offence.

In the second count, it is alleged that Mrs, Chanda and Ms. Nakaundi on the same day, repeatedly used vulgar language on ACC officers namely; Mbonyiwe Ndalameta, Lomtuzi Bili, Neeta Kufekisa, Swithen Lusaka, Christopher Siwakwi, Friday Tembo, William Chilufya and Clement Chanda, in the due execution of their duty.

In Third count, on the same date, the trio allegedly obstructed and delayed ACC Senior investigations officer Friday Tembo and others in lawful exercise of their duty to search house number 67 Elm road of Woodlands Lusaka, in a deception way stating that they keys to the bedrooms were with another person who had travelled out of town when in fact not.

In this case the trio are facing charges which are contrary to Section 179 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Section 63 clause C of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.