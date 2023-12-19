Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President Chileshe Bweupe has paid tribute to former rugby player Chiluba Kangwa who was put to rest at Chingola Central Cemetery on Monday.

Kangwa, 44, died on 15th December 2023 at Nchanga General Hospital after an illness.

Bweupe on Monday morning led scores of mourners in paying their last respect to Kangwa.

He described the late Kangwa as a man who was loved by many for his wonderful talent.

Kangwa played for Diggers and Red Arrows at his peak between 2009 and 2018.

“The time I was the chairperson at Diggers Rugby Club, Chiluba played with the Diggers and that’s the time we won the league and brought pride and joy to Chingola. Thereafter the late went to play at Red Arrows and he came back to Chingola, therefore he will always be remembered for his good talent,” Bweupe told mourners.

Nchanga Board of Trustees Tom Chisheta described the late Chiluba as a humble man who was dedicated to his work.

Chingola Deputy Mayor Richard Kabwe attended the burial.

Chiluba has left behind a wife and two children.