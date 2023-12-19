Zambia has experienced a notable upswing in the export of various plant and plant-based products to key trading partners, including China and the United Kingdom. Dr. Kenneth Msiska, the Director of Plant Quarantine and Phyto-sanitary Services, attributes this growth to the implementation of Enhanced Phyto-sanitary systems in the country.

Dr. Msiska highlighted that the surge in plant product exports, encompassing commodities like soya beans and avocados, can be traced back to the effectiveness of the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) in Zambia. This organization has played a pivotal role in reducing and preventing the introduction of plant pests and diseases, fostering a conducive environment for increased trade in plants and plant-derived products.

In an interview with NAIS, Dr. Msiska emphasized that the NPPO has not only bolstered Zambia’s institutional and operational phyto-sanitary capabilities but has also fortified the regulatory framework for phyto-sanitary measures. This has resulted in an improved standing for Zambia in terms of phyto-sanitary compliance with its trading partners.

Furthermore, Rhoda Mofya, the National Coordinator for Nutrition and Food Security at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), disclosed that FAO, in collaboration with the European Union, has commenced the implementation of the “Strengthening Food Control and Phyto-sanitary Capacities and Governance” program. Dr. Mofya explained that this initiative aims to enhance food safety, plant health, and overall trade facilitation among member states of the African Union.

Highlighting the positive impact of the NPPO implementation, Moffat Zulu, Export Manager at Khal Amaz, revealed that it has effectively addressed challenges previously encountered by exporters. This positive outcome underscores the significance of robust phyto-sanitary systems in promoting trade, ensuring product quality, and safeguarding against potential threats to plant health. As Zambia continues to prioritize and enhance its phyto-sanitary measures, the nation is poised to further consolidate its position as a reliable and compliant trading partner in the global market.