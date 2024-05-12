Prior to the 2021 general elections that ushered-in the New Dawn Administration into power, the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General at the time, Davies Mwila issued the following stern warning to Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament, “You’ll go to jail if we don’t campaign hard to win in 2021.” This attracted a screaming headline in one of the daily tabloids, The Mast Newspapers.

Mwila obviously knew what he was talking about; no one just turns up in prison anyhow! A felony must have been committed somehow. The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has unveiled an interesting diary of high profile cases coming up during the month of May. Here are the snippets of how it looks like: (1) The People vs. Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba (2) The People vs. Bowman Lusambo & Another (3) The People vs. Gardner Syakanthu & others (4) The People vs. Crint Sichamba & 3 others (5) ACC vs. Francis Muchemwa……the list of course, goes on and on.

We’ve no intention of celebrating when someone suspected to have come into conflict with the law in the past is hauled before the courts of law to dance “pelete.” Mankind must endeavour to uphold the laws of our land at all times. This must equally serve as a warning to those in power today. When you are given a rare opportunity to occupy certain government positions, you must resist behaving like a monkey in a maize field; your day of reckoning shall surely come to pass once you’ve vacated office.

If we may repeat a hackneyed saying, “justice delayed, is justice denied!” The Zambian people expect those believed to have stolen from them to pay back as soon as possible; be it forfeiture of assets suspected to be proceeds of crime or swapping designer outfits for the orange attire to grow Cabbages!

However, it’s increasingly becoming worrisome to see suspects trying by all means to waste our courts time by turning-up in court on stretchers or wheel chairs, limping into court rooms aided by friends and relatives or confining themselves in bed in private hospitals where they can be seen smiling and taking selfies. The same way that only a medical practitioner in a government hospital may sign on medical reports when someone has been assaulted is what should happen when someone requires a sicknote to excuse them from attending court sessions. Doctors in private hospitals may be colluding with suspects to avoid appearing in court by ‘accommodating’ in hospital wards much longer than necessary.

Don’t feign any illness; you must face the law, pronto!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst