Sunday, May 12, 2024
Subscribe
Headlines

UKA Boss Lucky Mulusa and Dora Siliya Disavow Alleged Support for Defamatory Statements by Zumani Zimba

By Chief Editor
0
427 views
Minister of Information Hon Dora Siliya
File picture: Former Minister of Information Hon Dora Siliya

Share

In a recent development surrounding the defamation case involving Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, a series of purported statements have surfaced, allegedly originating from key figures associated with the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). The statements, which have been circulating widely, suggest support for Dr. Zimba’s defamatory remarks against undisclosed parties.

Among those falsely implicated in these statements are Lucky Mulusa, the Secretary General for UKA, and Dora Siliya, a prominent political figure. According to the fake statements, Mulusa purportedly offered himself as a witness against unnamed individuals in the pending case. However, upon investigation, it was revealed that both Mulusa and Siliya vehemently denied any involvement in or knowledge of the statements.

Addressing the matter directly, Mulusa clarified his stance, expressing frustration over the unauthorized use of his name in what he described as a “mud-slinging scheme.” He categorically distanced himself from both the authorship and content of the statements. Similarly, Siliya emphasized her complete ignorance of the purported statement, asserting that it was crafted without her consent or awareness.

In response to the fabricated statements, Dr.Nevers Mumba urged the public to disregard them entirely, emphasizing the need to treat them with the contempt they deserve. He reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing the defamation case to its conclusion, highlighting his dedication to upholding principles of integrity and honesty in political discourse.

Furthermore, Dr.Mumba emphasized that the case transcends individual reputations, framing it as a broader effort to cleanse Zambian politics of misinformation, slander, and unethical behavior. The focus, he stated, should be on fostering a more constructive and issue-based political environment that aligns with democratic values and national interests.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading