Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri says former President Edgar Lungu is managing to move freely in the streets of Lusaka because the New Dawn Government has restored tranquility in the country.

Mr. Lungu, the sixth Republican President, was on Thursday seen walking in the Lusaka Central Business District with some PF officials.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News in Ndola, Mr. Phiri said President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND have guaranteed human rights and freedoms as evidenced by Mr. Lungu’s stroll in Lusaka.

“I want to thank President Hakainde Hichilema. If you have observed from the time this (UPND) Government came into power there is peace in this country. Everywhere there is peace. Some politicians saying there is shrinking democratic space are just merely politicking. Look, the former President Edgar Lungu moves around freely without being attacked by anyone. This never used to happen during the reign of the last regime especially under the Patriotic Front. We had no freedom,” Mr. Phiri said.

“Now people can go to bus stations and markets with political attire without being attacked. Therefore, I want to appeal to the people of Ndola, to support this Government because it has restored peace and freedoms,” he said.

Mr. Phiri implored citizens to preserve peace and order.

“Let us value peace. Let us treasure peace. This Government has given people freedom to speak freely. People go to radio stations to say what they want but we just watch as the Government,” he concluded.