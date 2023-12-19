Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has sounded a clarion call to heads of departments and stakeholders, cautioning them that 2024 will not be business as usual and urging them to build on the successes of the preceding year, 2023. In a speech delivered on her behalf by Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata during the official opening of the 4th quarter Provincial Development and Coordinating Committee (PDCC) meeting, Ms. Mulyata emphasized the need for alignment between efforts and the citizens’ needs.

Ms. Mulyata stressed the importance of collaborative efforts at the community level, indicating that her office would closely collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that developmental initiatives are attuned to the requirements of the people. She expressed confidence that all departments within the province would continue making significant strides and implementing programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the residents.

During the meeting, Ms. Mulyata informed the committee that the strategic plan for Lusaka Province covering the period 2022-2026 had reached an advanced stage. The final report is scheduled for launch in 2024, outlining the province’s roadmap for the coming years.

Key policy issues such as free education, water supply, sanitation, improved healthcare, and social protection will be at the forefront of the province’s developmental agenda, according to Ms. Mulyata. She emphasized that the commitment to implementing these policies and fostering development in the country remains steadfast.

Expressing gratitude to the team for their dedication to the developmental agenda in the province, Ms. Mulyata called on technocrats for their unwavering support in the collective effort to propel the country forward. She underscored the importance of collaboration and urged all stakeholders to join hands in the pursuit of national development.

As Lusaka Province prepares to navigate the challenges and opportunities of 2024, the call from Minister Sheal Mulyata signals a proactive and strategic approach to address the evolving needs of the citizens and foster sustainable development in the region.