The Zambia Meteorological Department says most parts of the country recorded normal to below average rainfall in most parts of the country from 1st to 10th December 2023.

In its latest Agro meteorological weather bulletin analysis issued today, the meteorological department has further revealed that the dry spells were induced by El Niño.

“Normal to below average rainfall recorded in most parts of Zambia. Zambia experienced dry spell during the period 1st to 10th December, 2023,” reads part of the Bulletin.It added that the poor rainfall recorded in most parts of the country resulted in insufficient soil moisture.

However the weather bulletin further indicated that the country recorded improved widespread rainfall across the country from the 13th of December 2023.

Meanwhile farmers have been counselled to avoid spraying of chemicals due to heavy rains forecasted. On planting , the department has advised farmers to plant early maturing varieties and drought tolerant crops.

The department has further advised farmers to ensure that they observe correct spacing when planting drought tolerant crops in order to achieve the desired plant population.

“Ensure early maturing varieties and drought tolerant crop varieties are planted at the correct spacing to achieve the correct plant population.

For farmers whose crops have germinated have been counseled to ensure they do the weeding before applying basal fertiliser.

“For areas where planting was done, farmers are advised to ensure weeding the fields before applying basal fertiliser if it was not applied at planting.”

The farmers have been advised to use basal fertiliser at planting to enhance the establishment of the crops.

In a related development, the farming community has been encouraged to adopt conservation farming and crop diversification in the wake of climate change.

“Crop diversification and Conservation farming techniques are encouraged, ” reads the Bulletin.

For flood prone areas they have been advised to prepare good drainage systems and water pathways to prevent crop damage.

Among the crops the farmers have advised to consider planting as part of crop diversification are soya beans , sweet potatoes and cassava respectively.

“Planting of Soya beans, sweet potatoes and cassava is recommended within this period as a form of crop diversification and alternative income.”

On pest infestation and crop diseases, farmers have been urged to report to the nearest Agricultural Office in the affected area.

“Farmers advised to be alert of pest and disease outbreaks and report unusual strange insects or disease on crops to the nearest Agricultural Office in your area.”