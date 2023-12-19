In a historic shift, Pope Francis has formally granted approval for Roman Catholic priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples, marking a significant departure from the church’s previous stance. The decision, detailed in a Vatican document approved by the Pope, allows blessings under certain conditions, excluding them from regular Church rituals, liturgies, or civil union ceremonies.

The ruling, an extension of the Pope’s openness declared last October, represents a departure from the 2021 Vatican doctrine office’s stance that explicitly prohibited such blessings, asserting that God “cannot bless sin.” The recent shift is attributed to Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, an ally of Pope Francis, who assumed leadership of the doctrine department in July 2023.

The document specifies that when individuals seek blessings, an exhaustive moral analysis should not be a precondition, emphasizing the grace of God working in the lives of those who humbly acknowledge themselves as sinners. While the new ruling opens “the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and for same-sex couples,” the decision-making process is entrusted to the “prudent and fatherly discernment of ordained ministers.”

Jesuit priest James Martin, a prominent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights within the Catholic Church, hailed the ruling as a “huge step forward.” He noted that the declaration allows non-liturgical blessings for same-sex couples, a practice previously off-limits for clergy.

The Pope’s efforts to alter the church’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues began in 2013 when he stated, “Who am I to judge?” regarding gay clergy. Since then, Pope Francis has advocated for civil recognition of same-sex couples, distinct from marriage, and sought to soften the Vatican’s language concerning LGBTQ+ individuals.

The ruling clarifies that offering blessings to same-sex and unmarried couples does not validate their status or alter the Church’s teachings on marriage. While the Catholic Church maintains that sex should occur only within marriage, the document asserts that the meaning of a blessing extends beyond a narrow viewpoint. It emphasizes that the Pope envisions a Church that does not solely “deny, reject, and exclude” but embraces a broader understanding of blessings.

Despite Pope Francis’ efforts to shift the church’s approach, opposition persists from a vocal minority within the institution. The ruling is expected to face resistance from these quarters. The Vatican’s decision underscores the Pope’s commitment to fostering inclusivity while navigating the complexities of tradition and evolving societal perspectives.