Today, as we come together to commemorate Kenneth Kaunda Day, an esteemed occasion for professionals within the forestry domain, we are deeply moved by the enduring legacy of Zambia’s founding father. This day holds profound significance as we reflect on the visionary leadership of Kaunda and his indelible impact on our nation. In honoring his memory, we are reminded of one of his resounding slogans, “Tiyende Pamodzi Ndi Mtima Umodzi,” which serves as a clarion call to unity and collective progress.

Kaunda’s vision for unity resonates deeply with us, particularly in our profession where collaboration and solidarity are the cornerstones of success. As we pause to reflect on his words, we are inspired to reaffirm our commitment to working together, supporting one another, and upholding the principles of unity in all our endeavors. His legacy serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path towards a future where unity and inclusivity reign supreme.

In paying homage to Kaunda’s legacy, let us embody the spirit of togetherness and celebrate the rich diversity within our forestry community. By standing united, we can surmount obstacles, realize our collective aspirations, and steward our natural resources sustainably for the betterment of both present and future generations.

As we mark this auspicious day, let us honor Kenneth Kaunda’s unwavering dedication to unity and strive to emulate his vision in our daily actions and interactions within the forestry domain. Together, let us forge ahead with hearts united, epitomizing the essence of “Tiyende Pamodzi Ndi Mtima Umodzi.”

“Cultivating Unity: A Call for Foresters to Support Each Other and Uphold Professional Integrity”

Within the forestry community, the absence of a robust support system among colleagues is a pressing concern that warrants our immediate attention. A recent incident has underscored the gravity of this issue. When presented with an opportunity to employ a forester, I recommended a candidate who, despite working as a security guard, possessed the requisite qualifications. However, my advocacy fell on deaf ears, as preference was given to a younger applicant. This unfortunate experience sheds light on the harsh realities faced by many qualified individuals, such as the security guard, who encounter significant barriers to employment within our profession.

It is disheartening to witness fellow foresters disregard the importance of supporting one another, particularly in facilitating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. The reliance on recommendations from within the ministry by the civil service commission underscores the pivotal role of internal support networks within our community. Without such solidarity, deserving candidates like the security guard are left marginalized and devoid of prospects, perpetuating a cycle of exclusion and inequity.

Addressing my esteemed colleagues in the forestry department, I implore you to uphold a steadfast commitment to fairness and advocate for the inclusion of private forestry professionals by both the public sector and private clients. We must confront the sobering reality where seasoned foresters, despite their qualifications, languish in unemployment due to a lack of connections, while those with influential ties and later graduation dates secure coveted positions, leaving genuine applicants disillusioned and disenfranchised. In the forestry sector, where unwavering dedication is paramount, there is no room for favoritism or nepotism. Embracing meritocracy as the cornerstone of Zambia’s development is imperative for fostering a more equitable and just society.

Tragically, reports of clandestine recruitments in districts such as Mpika and Nyimba have tarnished the integrity of our profession(No advert, no interviews but employed arbitrary). As custodians of the forestry institute and ambassadors of our profession, it is incumbent upon us to denounce such practices unequivocally and advocate for greater transparency in recruitment processes. We must actively promote opportunities for all qualified individuals, irrespective of their personal connections or background, to ensure a level playing field for aspiring foresters.

Cultivating a culture of unity and solidarity among foresters is paramount for advancing our profession and safeguarding the sustainable management of our natural resources. Despite the myriad challenges we face, including financial constraints and logistical hurdles, I implore my colleagues to join me in championing the cause of the Forestry Institute of Zambia and nurturing an environment of inclusivity and fairness within our community.

Together, let us sow the seeds of unity and solidarity within our ranks, ensuring that the forestry profession remains a beacon of opportunity for all who aspire to contribute to the preservation and stewardship of our natural heritage.

Chaliafya Katungula

Secretary General

Forestry Institute of Zambia