Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has started water rationing in Lusaka District due to the ongoing load shedding management by ZESCO limited.

Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company Managing Director, Billy Chiyombwe says the decision stems from critical factors of the impacts of drought affecting Southern Africa in general, Zambia inclusive.

Mr Chiyombwe said the adverse effects of climate change has a huge impact on underground water sources.

“In view of the ongoing electricity supply constraints on our water production and distribution facilities, and concerns about the declining underground water levels due to drought, it has affected our ability to produce and sustain consistent water supply as required, “he said.

Mr Chiyombwe explained that the utility company’s regular production capacity is approximately 330 million liters of water per day against a demand of 480 million.

He noted that 53 percent is surface water from the Kafue River and that 47 is groundwater sources through strategically positioned boreholes.

Mr Chiyombwe further noted that on average, LWSC is losing slightly more than eight hours of production pay day due to load management programme and that supply hours have dropped from 18 hours to 10 hours per day.

“Our dependence on electric powered pumping systems for both surface and groundwater renders us particularly vulnerable to disruptions in power supply from the ZESCO grid,” he said.

Mr Chiyombwe added that with the effects of climate change on hydro power availability, LWSC has settled for solar as alternative energy with about five sites already on solar to mitigate the effects of load shedding on water supply.

He said additionally the water utility company has installed diesel generators as backup units on all sewer pumping stations, describing it as a costly move.

Mr Chiyombwe also said LWSC has established a communication channel and is in constant engagement with ZESCO over load management and that critical LWSC facilities have been exempted from load shedding.

He explained that the exempted facilities include the Lolanda one and two water treatment plants in Kafue, Chilanga booster station and Libala water works among others.

Mr Chiyombwe further announced that due to the negative impact of climate change, the water utility company has instituted mitigation strategies such as infrastructure upgrade, water conservation campaigns and customer engagement.