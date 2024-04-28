Today’s Scripture

The suffering won’t last forever. It won’t be long before this generous God who has great plans for us in Christ—eternal and glorious plans they are!—will have you put together and on your feet for good. He gets the last word; yes, he does.

1 Peter 5:10–11, MSG

The Final Say

Friend, you may be in a season of suffering and struggle. You may feel that your health, your marriage, or your finances are never going to get better. No, God Himself is about to step in and do what only He can do. When you see how He restores and brings you out better, your mourning will turn into dancing, your sorrow into joy, your weeping into laughter. Don’t believe the lies that you’ll always be lonely, you’ll always mourn the loss, always be brokenhearted. No, your time is coming.

God says, “It won’t be long until I have you back on your feet.” It won’t be long until your health turns around, until your child gets back on course, until the situation in your marriage resolves. It may look as though the enemy has won. The good news is that God has the final say. He’s not just in control of your life, He’s in control of your circumstances. Nothing can stand against Him. When it’s your time, doors will open, freedom will come, healing will show up, good breaks will find you.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that there is a purpose for whatever suffering comes my way, and You have great plans to use it for my good. Thank You for the promise that the day is coming when You put me back on my feet. I believe and declare that You have the final say. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

