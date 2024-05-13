In a recent interview with ZNBC News, Amos Chibinga, a prominent economist based in Livingstone, has shed light on Zambia’s economic trajectory, suggesting that the nation is now entering a healing phase following the challenges of over-borrowing and the disruptive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chibinga emphasized that prior to the assumption of office by the New Dawn government, Zambia’s economy had been significantly hampered by debt burdens and the widespread effects of the global health crisis. However, he noted several positive indicators that signify a shift towards stability and recovery.

One of the key factors highlighted by Chibinga is the observed steadiness in real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, coupled with what he perceives as prudent management of public resources by the current administration. Additionally, the restoration of social order contributes to a conducive environment for economic growth, painting a promising picture for Zambia’s future.

Acknowledging the current high cost of living, Chibinga remained optimistic, asserting that there is ample room for Zambians to anticipate an improved economic landscape. Nevertheless, he cautioned that as an emerging economy, Zambia remains vulnerable to external shocks, particularly those stemming from global phenomena such as climate change.

Despite these potential challenges, Chibinga expressed confidence in Zambia’s ability to sustain positive economic growth, citing revived investor confidence in the mining sector spurred by the fiscal policies implemented by the UPND-led government. He highlighted the country’s improving credit rating as a significant factor expected to attract cash injections in the form of grants and bilateral deals in the near future.

Furthermore, Chibinga commended the government’s decision to remove excise duty on maize imports, describing it as a commendable short to mid-term solution that is poised to alleviate the cost burden associated with staple food items like mealie meal.