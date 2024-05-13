Under the watchful eye of President Hakainde Hichilema, the 2024 Absa Cup Final electrified fans at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka as Kabwe Warriors clashed with the newly crowned champions, Red Arrows. In a thrilling showdown, Red Arrows emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, showcasing the exceptional talent of Zambian football.

President Hichilema, in attendance, expressed his delight in witnessing a display of skill and passion, highlighting the importance of nurturing sports talent within the nation.

In addition to the exhilarating final, President Hichilema extended congratulations to the Under-17 Zambia National Women’s team for their commendable 2-0 victory against Uganda in the World Cup Qualifier earlier in the day.

Addressing the significance of sports development, President Hichilema reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting various sporting disciplines. He called upon the corporate sector to join hands with the government in fostering the growth of sports across the country, emphasizing the positive impact of such collaborations.

In order to resolve ongoing football-related disputes, President Hichilema directed Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu to convene a round table discussion involving all concerned parties, including the aggrieved factions and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). The aim is to facilitate dialogue and reach an amicable resolution, avoiding resorting to the judicial system or involving FIFA.

President Hichilema emphasized the efficacy of dialogue in addressing conflicts, highlighting its importance in maintaining harmony within the football community. He commended Red Arrows for their Absa Cup triumph and urged other corporate entities to emulate Absa Bank’s support for sporting endeavors.